S. Korea, US to Hold Bilateral Dialogue on Supply Chains, 3-Way Ministerial Meeting with Japan in 1H

Photo : KBS News

South Korea and the United States have agreed to hold a bilateral dialogue on supply chain and commercial issues and a trilateral ministerial meeting involving Japan during the first half of this year.Meeting with South Korean correspondents in Washington on Friday, industry and energy minister Ahn Duk-geun said he and his counterpart Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo discussed a wide range of follow up measures to the South Korea-U.S. Supply Chain and Commercial Dialogue(SCCD).The minister said the two sides also talked about cooperation through a ministerial meeting between South Korea, the U.S. and Japan, a platform which leaders of the three countries had agreed to establish at Camp David last August.Ahn said he made efforts to ease difficulties experienced by South Korean businesses in the U.S., such as proposing trade remedies, during talks with Raimondo.As for a bilateral energy ministers' meeting held during his visit, Ahn said he had proposed holding the Ministerial Energy Policy Dialogue within this year, a comprehensive platform designed to discuss a wide range of bilateral energy issues.