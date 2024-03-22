Iran Launches Retaliatory Attack on Israel

Photo : YONHAP News

Iran launched a retaliatory attack against Israel on Saturday, 12 days after Iran claimed Israel attacked Iran’s diplomatic mission in Syria.Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, the Israeli military spokesperson, reportedly said that Iran fired a massive swarm of more than 200 killer drones as well as ballistic and cruise missiles towards Israel on Saturday night.Hagari added that the vast majority of drones were intercepted, but some landed inside Israel, causing minor damage to an Israeli military base.In a statement on Saturday, Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard confirmed it launched the attack it has dubbed “Operation True Promise," saying that the attack was a punishment to the criminal Israeli administration.Right after the attack, the White House issued a statement reaffirming the United States' ironclad commitment to the security of Israel, vowing to support the defense of Israel from Iranian threats.The United Nations Security Council plans to hold an emergency meeting on Sunday to discuss the Iranian attack.