Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol convened an emergency meeting on Sunday to discuss responses to the escalated tensions in the Middle East following Iran's attack on Israel.Presiding over the meeting, the president ordered that situations surrounding global oil prices, energy supply and the supply chain network be closely monitored and managed.Yoon instructed the government to thoroughly examine economic and security risk factors and prepare detailed measures to ensure swift and effective responses to any developments.He also instructed officials to thoroughly prepare safety measures for South Korean residents, travelers and businesses in the region.Noting the growing uncertainty surrounding the global economy due to the geopolitical instability in the Middle East, the participants agreed to closely monitor the impact on international oil prices and exchange rate movements and to respond quickly to the impact on the economy.