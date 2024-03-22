Israel Weighs Retaliation after Iran's Drone and Missile Attack

Photo : YONHAP News

Israel’s war cabinet reportedly favors retaliation against Iran’s drone and missile attack but it’s divided over the timing and scale of such a response.Israel’s five-member war cabinet, which includes Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and defense minister Yoav Gallant, reportedly could not come to a conclusion during a meeting on Sunday to discuss possible responses to Iran’s attack.Reuters on Sunday quoted sources as saying that most of the members of the cabinet favored retaliation, but no decision was made amid a division over the timing and scale of any such response.Iran launched a massive attack with drones and missiles on Israel between Saturday night and early Sunday in retaliation for Israel's April 1 attack on Iran's diplomatic mission in Syria. The Israeli military said Iran and its proxies fired about 350 drones, cruise and ballistic missiles but most of them were intercepted.Iran, however, indicated not being interested in escalating the conflict, saying that the attack was aimed at punishing "Israeli crimes," but it now deemed the matter “concluded.”Iranian army chief of staff Major General Mohammad Bagheri said on television that Iran’s attack has achieved all of its objectives and the operation was completed successfully, adding there is no intention to continue the operation.