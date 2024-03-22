ICT Exports Jump 19% in March

Photo : KBS News

The country’s exports in the information and communications technology(ICT) sector posted a double-digit growth for the third consecutive month in March.According to tentative data from the Ministry of Science and ICT on Monday, ICT exports stood at 18-point-82 billion U.S. dollars in March, up 19-point-four percent from a year earlier.The year-on-year growth, however, fell below 20 percent in March, slowing from 25-point-one percent in January and 29-point-one percent in February.The double-digit growth was led by strong exports of semiconductors, displays, mobile phones and computers.Outbound shipments of semiconductors jumped 33-point-nine percent year-on-year in March to eleven-point-69 billion dollars, the largest number since June 2022. It also marked the fifth consecutive month of double-digit growth.Overseas sales of displays rose 13 percent, while mobile phones dropped six-point-two percent and computers jumped by 20-point-three percent.By country, ICT shipments to China and the U.S. rose by 32-point-five percent and 22-point-eight percent, respectively, while exports to Japan plunged 52-point-eight percent from the same period last year.The country's ICT imports decreased one-point-two percent year-on-year to eleven-point-seven billion dollars in March, resulting in a trade surplus of seven-point-one billion dollars.