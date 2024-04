Photo : KBS News

The South Korean government strongly condemned Iran's retaliatory attack on Israel for the bombing of its consulate in Damascus, Syria earlier this month.In a statement by the foreign ministry spokesperson on Sunday, Seoul said it is closely monitoring the situation with "deep concern," urging all parties to exercise restraint to prevent the situation from escalating.In retaliation for the attack on its consulate in Syria, Iran carried out an airstrike against Israel late Saturday, local time, involving missiles and drones.This marked the first time that Iran has launched a full-scale attack on mainland Israel.Israel is considering its own retaliation, raising concerns that this could cause an escalation of conflict in the Middle East.