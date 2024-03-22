Majority of Israeli War Cabinet Agree on Retaliation against Iran

Photo : YONHAP News

On April 1, an Iranian consulate in Syria was bombarded by an apparent Israeli airstrike, killing seven of its military advisers, including three senior commanders.Twelve days after the attack, Iran responded with its own airstrike, using 170 drones and 150 missiles to conduct an unprecedented attack on Israel's mainland. Stressing the success of the retaliation, Tehran said it has no intent to expand the conflict.During an Israeli War Cabinet meeting held on Sunday, local time, a majority of the participants agreed on retaliating against Iran for Saturday's attack, but opinions were mixed on the time and intensity, with no conclusion reportedly reached.Israeli President Isaac Herzog said the situation is similar to a real war and that Israel is restraining itself, as it is aware of repercussions of a retaliatory attack against Iran.The Wall Street Journal(WSJ) reported on Monday, citing U.S. and other Western officials, that Israel could retaliate as early as Monday, local time, adding that the officials expressed hope that the two sides would limit the escalation of the conflict.