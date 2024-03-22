Ruling and Opposition Parties Set Stage for Post-Election Plans

Photo : YONHAP News

In the wake of the general elections last week, ruling and opposition parties are quickly taking follow-up measures to compete in the new political landscape created by the polls.Lawmakers-elect of the ruling People Power Party(PPP) and its satellite party on Tuesday held a meeting to discuss the new leadership of the party following the resignation of its interim chief Han Dong-hoon last week.The PPP's incumbent floor leader and acting chief Yun Jae-ok told reporters that the participants at the meeting agreed to swiftly launch an emergency steering committee while the question of who will join the new leadership committee is yet to be determined.The main opposition Democratic Party(DP), meanwhile, cornered the ruling camp, calling on them to swiftly agree to a special counsel probe into the death of Corporal Chae Su-geun of the Marine Corps before the term of the incumbent 21st National Assembly expires in May.The DP's satellite Democratic Alliance of Korea for its part proposed the establishment of a four-party consultative body with the medical community, government, parties, and civic groups, to resolve the ongoing dispute over the Yoon administration's medical reform measures.