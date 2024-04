Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) is set to elect a new floor leader for the 22nd National Assembly on May 3.According to DP spokesperson Park Sung-joon following a Supreme Council meeting on Wednesday, the election will take place starting at 10 a.m. on May 3.Park said there was an agreement on the need to swiftly elect the new floor leader to prepare for the upcoming parliament amid what the spokesperson called a "national crisis."He added that current floor leader Hong Ihk-pyo's term will continue through May 29, the final day of the 21st Assembly.Typically, three- to four-term lawmakers are elected party floor leader, and potential candidates for the upcoming election include four-term Reps. Kim Min-seok, Seo Young-kyo and Park Beom-kye, and three-term Reps. Kim Byung-kee and Park Chan-dae.