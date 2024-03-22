DP Continues to Slam President Yoon's Post-Election Address

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) on Wednesday continued to slam President Yoon Suk Yeol's public address following the People Power Party’s(PPP) crushing defeat in last week's general elections.DP leader Lee Jae-myung during a Supreme Council meeting expressed his frustrations over the president's address, while the main opposition party floor leader Hong Ihk-pyo called the address "deplorable."Hong said Tuesday's address was no different from the remarks offered by Chief of Staff Lee Kwan-sup, the day after the general elections, adding it was "worse than not having one at all."A small group of ruling People Power Party lawmakers also expressed disappointment over Yoon's address, including Ahn Chul-soo who said the president's apology to the public was not conveyed properly.PPP lawmaker Kim Yong-tae also commented on the address, saying that the president should have held a press conference to convey his message and call for cooperation and dialogue with the main opposition party.