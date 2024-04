Photo : YONHAP News

An earthquake with a magnitude of six-point-six hit southern Japan Wednesday night, prompting reports from South Korean people who felt the tremor in the southern region.According to local fire authorities, the 119 hotline for emergency received about 160 such calls after the quake struck off the west coast of Japan’s Shikoku Island at 11:14 p.m.Around half of the calls came from Ulsan, followed by Busan with 55 and South Gyeongsang Province with 27.The Japan Meteorological Agency said the prefectures of Ehime and Kochi were hit by the quake, which had an intensity of six on Japan's one to seven seismic scale.The Japanese government reportedly said there was no threat of a tsunami and only slight damage and minor injuries were reported.