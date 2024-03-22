Yoon, Kishida Agree to Enhance Bilateral Collaboration, Trilateral Cooperation with US

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has called for South Korea and Japan to contribute to regional peace and prosperity through close bilateral cooperation and trilateral cooperation with the United States.Yoon made the statement during a phone call with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday evening.During the 15-minute call, which was held at the request of the Japanese prime minister, Yoon emphasized the need for close trilateral ties, noting worsening global instability, including on the Korean Peninsula and in the Indo-Pacific region.Kishida briefed Yoon on the outcome of his recent trip to the United States, and reaffirmed his commitment to further deepening bilateral cooperation with South Korea while responding to various global issues based on the solid trilateral cooperation with the U.S.The two leaders shared opinions on their countries’ responses to North Korea and agreed to continue to develop close bilateral and trilateral coordination with the U.S. regarding North Korea-related issues.The two sides also agreed to continue communication between the leaders and their diplomatic authorities to ensure the two nations maintain the positive atmosphere and the solid trust created through seven summits held last year.