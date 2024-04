Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) has launched the process of merging with its satellite People’s Future Party, which was formed for last week’s general elections.Rep. Lee Hun-seung, the chief of the PPP’s national committee, announced on Wednesday that the party’s standing national committee will hold a session on Thursday to decide on whether to hold a national committee meeting.The virtual session will be held on Thursday morning, where the participants will vote on convening the national committee through the auto response system.The national committee will then convene on Monday to vote on the merger.The PPP and its sister party agreed on the merger on Tuesday in a meeting of the lawmakers-elect — 90 from the PPP and 18 from the satellite party.