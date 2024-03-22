Menu Content

Politics

New Reform Party Chief Says Low Possibility of Forming Negotiation Body with Cho Kuk's Party

Written: 2024-04-18 14:50:50Updated: 2024-04-18 15:24:12

Photo : YONHAP News

New Reform Party leader Lee Jun-seok said there is a low possibility his party would form a joint parliamentary negotiation body with former justice minister Cho Kuk's Rebuilding Korea Party in the 22nd National Assembly due to differences in political directions.

On a local radio show on Thursday, Lee said while Cho's party has put forth an agenda to reform the prosecution, it is too early to comment on the joint negotiation body as it remains unclear what the party's political goals are regarding various livelihood issues.

The remarks come amid speculation that Cho could seek an alliance with parties that had won one to three seats in last week's general elections, including Lee's party, after securing 12 seats, short of 20 to form a negotiation body.

Asked about establishing an opposition bloc, Lee said his party will participate when keeping the administration in check, but will maintain their distance when Cho, or main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung, both speculated to seek the next presidential bid, engage in political warfare.

As for his own presidential bid, Lee said he hopes to gain more experience in handling diplomacy and security issues, before considering the idea.
