S. Korea to Execute over $300 Mln in Humanitarian, Development Aid to Ukraine in 2024

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has pledged to provide over 300 million U.S. dollars worth of humanitarian and development support for the war-ravaged Ukraine this year.At the Fifth Ukraine Ministerial Roundtable held in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, finance minister Choi Sang-mok said Seoul is actively enforcing a two-point-three-billion-dollar support package President Yoon Suk Yeol had put forth last September at the Group of 20(G20) summit.Aside from 200 million dollars earmarked for humanitarian aid this year, the government is set to provide 100 million dollars through the World Bank and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development(EBRD), as pledged during Yoon's summit with his Ukrainian counterpart last July.The remaining two billion dollars will be administered as long-term, low-interest loans through the Economic Development Cooperation Fund(EDCF) starting in 2025.South Korea launched the EDCF program in 1987 with the purpose of supporting economic and social infrastructure projects in developing countries.