Yoon Vows to Further Develop Democracy Protected by April 19 Revolution

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol on Friday visited a national cemetery in Seoul to pay tribute to the victims of the government’s crackdown on the April 19 Revolution, a pro-democracy civil uprising in 1960.The top office said that President Yoon reflected on the significance of the uprising, pledging to further develop the country’s liberal democracy that was protected by the revolution.On his visit to the April 19th National Cemetery in Seoul’s Gangbuk District, Yoon was accompanied by veterans minister Kang Jung-ai and Yoon’s senior aides including his chief of staff, Lee Kwan-sup.Top officials from civic groups related to the revolution also attended the event and paid tribute to the victims.On April 19th, 1960, thousands of students protested against the dictatorial rule of South Korea's first president, Syngman Rhee. Police opened fire to suppress the uprising and about 180 people were killed.The events led to nationwide resistance against Rhee's rule, resulting in his resignation a week later.