N. Korea, Belarus Agree to Strengthen High-Level Exchanges

North Korea and Belarus have agreed to strengthen high-level exchanges in their vice foreign ministers’ talks.According to the North’s state Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Friday, North Korean Vice Foreign Minister Im Chon-il held talks with Belarusian Deputy Foreign Minister Evgeny Shestakov in Pyongyang on Thursday .The two sides reportedly agreed to increase high-level contact and visits in line with the changing era, and discussed bilateral cooperation in economy and culture and mutual support on the international stage.With the agreement, North Korea may arrange for some of its high-level officials to visit Belarus or dispatch its workers to the European country.In the past, North Korea sent its workers to various regions around the world in violation of UN Security Council resolutions, and Belarus was one of those countries.The two nations and Russia may proceed with trilateral cooperation as Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko proposed the move during his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in September last year.