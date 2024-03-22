Gallup: Approval Ratings for Yoon, PPP Fall to Lowest since May 2022

Photo : YONHAP News

Approval ratings for both President Yoon Suk Yeol and the ruling People Power Party(PPP) fell to their lowest since Yoon took office in May 2022, according to poll results released on Friday.A Gallup Korea poll of one-thousand adults nationwide between Tuesday and Thursday shows that 23 percent of respondents said Yoon was doing a good job at handling state affairs, compared to 68 percent who were dissatisfied.While the approval rating dropped eleven percentage points since the previous survey conducted prior to last week's general elections in late March, the approval and disapproval ratings are the lowest and the highest, respectively, under the current administration.Thirteen percent of those with a positive assessment cited the medical school admissions quota hike and diplomacy, while six percent mentioned the economy and livelihoods. Eighteen percent of those giving a negative assessment mentioned the economy and livelihoods, followed by 17 percent of respondents who cited the president's lack of communication.Meanwhile, 30 percent of respondents expressed support for the ruling PPP, down seven percentage points from the previous polling and the lowest since May 2022. Thirty-one percent expressed support for the main opposition Democratic Party(DP), up two percentage points.The survey has a confidence level of 95 percent, with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.