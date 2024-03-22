NBC: Biden Says US Won't Participate in Offensive Operation on Iran

Photo : YONHAP News

According to a U.S. broadcaster, U.S. President Joe Biden has said that Washington will not participate in Israel's offensive operations against Iran, while reaffirming its commitment to defending Israel.Citing a senior U.S. official on Friday, NBC News said Biden delivered his stance to Israeli leaders, without specifying exactly when the remarks were made.The U.S. broadcaster said the Biden administration was concerned about Israel responding quickly in an airstrike early Friday, days after Iran's retaliatory attack last weekend for an apparent Israeli airstrike on its consulate in Syria, without fully considering the potential fallout.It added that while the U.S. was not involved in the latest Israeli strike, there was an advance notification to the U.S. from the Israelis.Immediately following Iran's retaliation last Saturday, Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the phone, where the U.S. leader reportedly delivered his opposition to any type of Israeli retaliation against Iran and declined any U.S. involvement.