PPP Rep. Kwon: 22nd Assembly Should Approve New PM Appointment

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling People Power Party(PPP) Rep. Kwon Young-se said the appointment of a new prime minister should receive parliamentary consent from the upcoming 22nd National Assembly, set to begin on May 30.On a local radio program on Friday, Kwon said it would not be right to convene a confirmation hearing during the current Assembly, as the incoming prime minister will be expected to work closely with the next parliament.The four-term lawmaker, who secured his fifth term in last week's general elections, instead stressed the urgency for President Yoon Suk Yeol to appoint a new presidential chief of staff and other senior officials at the top office.In response to some criticism over the delayed appointment of a new presidential chief of staff, Kwon said the president is reportedly giving considerable thought to finding the optimal candidate as it will be difficult to find someone who can work closely with both the ruling and opposition parties.Asked whether he had recently met with Yoon, Kwon said he had engaged in talks with the president about the situation following the PPP's election defeat, but did not state whether or not it was through a face-to-face meeting. He, however, denied having been offered the prime minister post.