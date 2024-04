Photo : YONHAP News

Japan has begun the fifth discharge of contaminated water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant into the ocean.According to Japan's Kyodo News on Friday, plant operator Tokyo Electric Power Company(TEPCO) plans to release seven-thousand-800 tons of wastewater through May 7.On Wednesday, TEPCO said its analysis of samples from water tanks prior to releasing the ALPS-treated water showed that radiation levels have met the permissible standard.Between last August and March this year, the operator discharged over 31-thousand tons of wastewater into waters off the Fukushima facility in a total of four rounds.During the 2024 fiscal year, TEPCO is expected to release a total of 54-thousand-600 tons in seven separate rounds.