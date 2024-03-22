Menu Content

Giants' Lee Jung-hoo Becomes 3rd S. Korean MLB Player to Produce Hits in 10 Games of Debut Season

Written: 2024-04-19 16:03:11Updated: 2024-04-19 16:08:21

Photo : YONHAP News

San Francisco Giants' rookie center fielder Lee Jung-hoo has become the third South Korean player to produce hits in ten consecutive Major League Baseball(MLB) games in their debut season.

In the leadoff spot, Lee went two-for-four, including an infield single in the bottom of the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Oracle Park on Thursday, local time. The Giants defeated the Diamondbacks five-nil.

The 25-year-old also achieved his seventh multi-hit of the season, which helped raise his batting average from .270 to .282.

Lee follows the footsteps of former Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Kang Jung-ho and ex-Baltimore Orioles outfielder Kim Hyun-soo, who carried on a hitting streak of ten MLB games during their debut seasons in 2015 and in 2016, respectively.

Attention is focused on whether Lee will be able to set a new record of eleven straight games with hits when the Giants face the Diamondbacks again on Saturday.
