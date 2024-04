Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol held telephone talks with Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung and invited him for talks.According to the presidential office, Yoon made a telephone call to the main opposition chief Friday afternoon and invited him to a meeting at the presidential office next week.The president is also said to have expressed his intentions to hold frequent talks with Lee to discuss state affairs going forward.Lee was cited as welcoming the offer for talks while expressing his willingness to assist the president.The telephone talks come in the wake of the ruling party’s defeat in the April 10 general elections, where the main opposition DP again secured a majority in the 300-seat National Assembly.