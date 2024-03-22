NIS: Drug Supplier in Spiked Drink Case Arrested in Cambodia

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Intelligence Service(NIS) says the individual who supplied the drugs used in a spiked drink scheme that occurred around a cram school area in Seoul last April has been arrested in Cambodia.The spy agency said Friday that in collaboration with the prosecution and police as well as Cambodia’s police force, it had arrested on Tuesday a 38-year-old Chinese national who had been hiding out in Cambodia after sneaking into the Southeast Asian country from China.The suspect is accused of providing methamphetamine to a group that produced spiked drinks by mixing the drug with milk and offering it to minors in Seoul’s Gangnam District, claiming the drink was designed to increase concentration.The group then attempted to blackmail the parents of six of the students, threatening to report their children to authorities for drug use unless they provided hush money.The NIS said that at the time of the arrest, authorities found 700 grams of methamphetamine in the suspect’s hideout and found that most of the drugs were set to be sent to South Korea.Though the government sought the suspect’s repatriation, the Chinese national will face punishment in Cambodia as they were found with methamphetamine and equipment to make the drugs at the scene of arrest.