Gov't Protests Japanese School Texts Containing Distorted Historical Facts

Written: 2024-04-19 19:00:04Updated: 2024-04-19 19:03:31

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government has expressed deep regret over the Japanese government's authorization of middle school textbooks that have included distorted details and urged Tokyo to immediately make corrections. 

The foreign ministry said on Friday second vice foreign minister Kang In-sun summoned Japan’s Ambassador to South Korea Koichi Aiboshi over the approved books that include Japan's territorial claims over the Dokdo islets, and false depictions of Japan’s wartime sex slavery, forced labor as well as its colonial rule.  

Noting that the Dokdo islets are clearly South Korean territory historically, geographically and by international law, the ministry said it strongly protests Tokyo’s move to again authorize the books with the territorial claims, before making clear that Seoul will not accept any contention from Japan over Dokdo. 

The ministry urged the Japanese government to squarely face history and educate future generations with a more responsible attitude as it stressed that the basis of building future-oriented bilateral ties starts from a recognition of the proper perception of history.
