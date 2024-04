Photo : YONHAP News

Consumer sentiment in the country remained flat in April amid rising prices and high interest rates.According to the Bank of Korea(BOK) on Wednesday, the composite consumer sentiment index marked one-hundred-point-seven in April, unchanged from the previous month.A reading above 100 indicates that optimists outnumber pessimists.The BOK said that despite continued growth in exports, consumer sentiment remained flat due to soaring prices and high interest rates.The consumer sentiment index for housing prices jumped six points to 101 in April amid a slowdown in the fall of apartment prices and a slight recovery in transactions.The index measuring the consumer outlook regarding the key interest rate rose two points month-on-month to 100 in April.Expected inflation for the year ahead marked three-point-one percent in April, down zero-point-one percentage points from the previous month.