Seoul City to Build Floating Offices and Hotels on Han River

Photo : YONHAP News

The Seoul city government announced a comprehensive plan to better utilize the Han River by constructing floating offices and hotels and creating a cable water skiing facility by 2030.Following up on the "Great Han River Project" announced last March, Seoul mayor Oh Se-hoon said a feasibility study will be conducted this year for the floating hotel to be built near Yeouido, before a private developer is named next year. Construction is expected to begin in 2026.The city government plans to build a floating food zone that can accommodate around two-thousand-400 people, while opening a cable water skiing facility over the river.The membership-based wind-surfing space near the Ttukseom area in eastern Seoul will be open to the general public from the second half of the year, while two marina facilities will be built with a capacity of one-thousand boats by 2030.The city estimates it will inject a budget of 550-point-one billion won, or around 401 million U.S. dollars, on the initiatives.