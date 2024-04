Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office and the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) will hold on Thursday their second round of working-level consultations on arranging a meeting between President Yoon Suk Yeol and DP leader Lee Jae-myung.A DP official said in a message sent out to the media on Wednesday that the second round of discussions will be held on Thursday, adding that the time and venue will not be disclosed.During the first round of consultations at the National Assembly on Tuesday, the top office and the DP exchanged opinions on the time and format of the talks as well as possible topics.The head of the DP’s political affairs planning office, Kwon Hyuk-ki, told reporters after such talks that the party had proposed that the Yoon-Lee meeting touch on policies for tackling pending issues concerning people’s livelihood and key state affairs.