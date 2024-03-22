KLES Creates Hotline with 6 Embassies to Tackle Unpaid Wages of Foreign Workers

Photo : YONHAP News

An organization under the labor ministry has installed a hotline with the embassies of six countries to eradicate delayed payment of wages of foreign workers and to support such workers in the event they suffer industrial accidents.The Korea Labor and Employment Service(KLES) held a ceremony in Seoul on Wednesday to mark the launch of the hotline amid the attendance of some 30 guests, including the ambassadors of Laos, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Thailand, Vietnam and Mongolia to South Korea.The KLES said it created the hotline to reflect the need to boost on-site support for foreign workers with the government allowing the entry of more such workers this year and in line with the government’s policy on rooting out unpaid wages of foreign laborers and reducing industrial accidents involving such workers.Via the hotline, the KLES plans to swiftly address issues of unpaid wages and serious accidents by sharing information with the six countries.