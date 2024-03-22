Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

KLES Creates Hotline with 6 Embassies to Tackle Unpaid Wages of Foreign Workers

Written: 2024-04-24 18:27:21Updated: 2024-04-24 18:49:48

KLES Creates Hotline with 6 Embassies to Tackle Unpaid Wages of Foreign Workers

Photo : YONHAP News

An organization under the labor ministry has installed a hotline with the embassies of six countries to eradicate delayed payment of wages of foreign workers and to support such workers in the event they suffer industrial accidents. 

The Korea Labor and Employment Service(KLES) held a ceremony in Seoul on Wednesday to mark the launch of the hotline amid the attendance of some 30 guests, including the ambassadors of Laos, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Thailand, Vietnam and Mongolia to South Korea. 

The KLES said it created the hotline to reflect the need to boost on-site support for foreign workers with the government allowing the entry of more such workers this year and in line with the government’s policy on rooting out unpaid wages of foreign laborers and reducing industrial accidents involving such workers. 

Via the hotline, the KLES plans to swiftly address issues of unpaid wages and serious accidents by sharing information with the six countries.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >