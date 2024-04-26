Ministry Confirms Inappropriate Description of Dokdo in Military Text following Audit

Photo : KBS News

The defense ministry on Friday said it has confirmed through an audit that the easternmost Dokdo islets were inappropriately described as the possible subject of a territorial dispute in the military's 2023 revised basic education material.Announcing the outcome of the audit of writers, advisors and supervisors working on the publication conducted from late December to earlier this month, the ministry said there was insufficient review of related opinions put forth by advisors and supervisors in the first round of consultations last May.The ministry said no further issue was raised regarding the description in question in the second round, and that no concerns were raised regarding the absence of Dokdo on a map of the Korean Peninsula.The audit also found out that there were no civilian experts on the writing team and that there was insufficient gathering of opinions from related ministries and agencies during publication.The ministry has carried out measures of warning or caution to four officials in charge at the time, while requesting related departments for a systematic improvement to prevent a recurrence of such a situation.