N. Korea Declares to Enhance Space Reconnaissance Capabilities against 'Invasive Schemes' by US

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea declared to carry out planned important tasks aimed at enhancing the regime's space reconnaissance capabilities to be on the lookout for and to seize control of the U.S. and hostile forces' military commotion and invasive schemes.In a statement carried by the state-run Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Saturday, the National Aerospace Technology Administration accused the U.S. of mobilizing space forces to the Korean Peninsula and the region for a preemptive nuclear strike.Referring to Seoul and Washington's joint space training that ended on Friday, the agency said there is increasing possibility for an actual war to break out between countries, due to indiscriminate and extremely dangerous U.S. space militarization schemes.As for Stephen Whiting, head of U.S. Space Command, calling the North's launches of space vehicles and missiles as violations of UN Security Council resolutions, the agency refuted that such acts are part of the regime's right to space development and self-defense.The North's latest statement comes as the regime is widely speculated to be preparing for a second launch of a military recon satellite, after launching the Malligyong-1 spy satellite last November.