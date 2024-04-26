[KBS Exclusive] Top Security Adviser Hopeful Seoul, Moscow to Restore Ties after End of Ukraine War

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: South Korea's top presidential security adviser was hopeful Seoul and Moscow will be able to restore frayed ties once the war in Ukraine ends, emphasizing that the two sides maintain "leverage," despite the protracted war and Russia's expanding military cooperation with North Korea.Choi You Sun reports.Report: South Korea's National Security Adviser Chang Ho-jin told KBS on Saturday that Seoul's relations with Moscow have been aggravated by special circumstances surrounding the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and that two-way ties are expected to be restored after the war.Appearing on a KBS 1TV program, Chang, who had served as the Yoon Suk Yeol administration's first Ambassador to Russia, said Seoul is carefully managing relations with Moscow for post-war and that both sides approach their ties while maintaining a certain degree of "leverage."Chang said the two sides have communicated about Seoul's concern over Moscow's military cooperation with Pyongyang, adding military support the North had received from Russia in return for provision of arms is known to be "significantly limited."He said while Moscow is not pleased with Seoul's participation in international sanctions for its war in Ukraine, Seoul is also aware of what Moscow does not want it to do, an apparent reference to its decision not to supply lethal weapons to the war-ravaged country.As for a possible alliance among North Korea, China and Russia against South Korea, the U.S. and Japan, Chang assessed that while there is intersection between the three sides, the relationship has not been fully standardized.Although Beijing and Moscow tend to stand by Pyongyang when it comes to its nuclear issue, the two permanent UN Security Council members do deter the North's provocative behavior, with Chang pledging to continue communication with them.Supporting a possible summit between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, Chang said Seoul will closely coordinate with Washington and Tokyo to ensure that the talks play a constructive role for the North Korean nuclear issue and security on the Korean Peninsula.Asked about engaging with Pyongyang, Chang said Seoul is open to talks without preconditions, and that the ball is now in the North's court.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.