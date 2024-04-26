S. Korea and Oman to Resume Economic Cooperation Meetings After 8 Years

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and Oman are set to resume bilateral meetings on economic cooperation for the first time in eight years.Trade minister Cheong In-kyo on Monday held talks in Seoul with Ali bin Masoud Al Sunaidy, president of Oman’s Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones, and shared views on officially resuming such bilateral meetings.The two countries had initially planned to hold the sixth session of their economic cooperation committees in 2019 but postponed the event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Al Sunaidy, who is visiting South Korea for the first time, proposed restarting the economic cooperation meetings as he said his country is pursuing the diversification of industries, with particular investments going toward the field of new and renewable energy.In response, Cheong expressed hopes to swiftly resume such talks to actively discuss ways to boost bilateral economic cooperation, including revitalizing bilateral investments and exploring new cooperation projects.Cheong also called for Oman’s active interest and support so that South Korean companies can secure orders for the Middle Eastern country’s projects related to solar energy, green hydrogen and petrochemicals.