US Takes Reports of Sanctioned Russian Ship Docked in China 'Incredibly Seriously'

Photo : YONHAP News

Amid reports that China is providing moorage for a Russian cargo ship implicated in North Korean arms transfers to Russia, the United States said it is taking the situation “incredibly seriously.”State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel made the comment on Monday during a press briefing when asked about the reports, saying that Washington is closely watching China-Russia relations in relation to the Russian defense industry.Patel said that it is not just risky to the region, but it directly affects Ukraine, adding the U.S. will continue to take appropriate steps to hold relevant actors accountable.Citing Britain's Royal United Services Institute, Reuters recently reported that the Russian vessel Angara has been anchored at a Chinese shipyard in eastern Zhejiang province since February.The vessel, which has allegedly shipped North Korean arms to Russian ports since August last year, is on the sanctions list of the U.S., Britain and South Korea.