Photo : YONHAP News

A foreign ministry official says an upcoming visit to China by foreign minister Cho Tae-yul is unrelated to negotiations for a three-way summit among South Korea, Japan and China.The official told reporters on Tuesday that Cho’s visit to China next month will mark the minister's first trip to a neighboring country since assuming office and will focus on discussing key bilateral issues and ways to advance ties.The official then said South Korea, Japan and China are actively making working-level preparations for a three-way summit among their leaders, dismissing speculation that Cho’s visit is aimed at holding working-level consultations for such a summit.On the possibility of Cho meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping during his stay, the ministry official said consultations on Cho’s itinerary are under way.Cho will be the first South Korean foreign minister to visit China since August 2022.