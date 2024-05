Photo : KBS News

President Yoon Suk Yeol vowed to protect the value of labor at all costs as the nation marked Labor Day on Wednesday.In a social media post, the president said the government will make active efforts to provide a safer and fairer workplace for laborers and to enable workers to find the meaning of life through labor.Yoon stressed that labor safeguards an individual’s freedom and the happiness of families while also serving as the force that pushes forward the nation’s economy and society.The president added that the nation was able to achieve remarkable growth thanks to the endeavors of laborers and expressed gratitude to the nation’s 28-point-four million laborers before conveying words of encouragement.