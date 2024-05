Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has approved the entry of state-funded Chinese students for the first time since the borders were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.The Chinese Embassy in North Korea on Thursday released a photo on its website of Chinese students at Pyongyang International Airport.The embassy said that 41 Chinese students on a government scholarship arrived in Pyongyang on Thursday, greeted by embassy officials at the airport.The embassy suggested the arrival of the students signaled the resumption of study abroad exchange programs between China and North Korea.It added that 45 self-funded Chinese students also entered the North recently.