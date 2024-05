Photo : YONHAP News

It has rained in Seoul on Children's Day, which falls on May 5, a total of 24 times during the past century.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) on Saturday, precipitation of zero-point-one millimeters or more has been recorded on Children's Day 24 times between 1924 and 2023, occurring once about every four years.The largest daily rainfall of 56-point-one millimeters was recorded on May 5, 1930.Precipitation is forecast for the second consecutive year on Children's Day on Sunday, starting from the southernmost Jeju Island late Saturday affected by a low pressure system from China's Shanghai region expected to expand nationwide by Sunday afternoon.Jeju Island is likely to see heavy rains of over 30 millimeters per hour through early Monday, between 20 and 30 centimeters per hour in the country's southern regions, and around 20 centimeters per hour along the west coast and northern Gangwon Province.