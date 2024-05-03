Menu Content

S. Korea to Fully Support OECD Membership Process by Indonesia, Thailand

Written: 2024-05-04 13:39:56Updated: 2024-05-04 13:48:23

S. Korea to Fully Support OECD Membership Process by Indonesia, Thailand

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea intends to fully support Indonesia and Thailand's procedures to join the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development(OECD).

At a session of the OECD Ministerial Council Meeting in Paris on Friday, Kim Ji-hee, the foreign ministry's director-general for international economic affairs, urged the OECD to expand participation by non-member states to continue a leading role in establishing the international norm.

Kim also called for enhanced cooperation with other international consultative bodies like the United Nations and the Group of 20(G20), and to establish a mutually reciprocal partnership with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN), pledging Seoul's support based on its OECD experience.

The OECD has begun the membership process for six other countries aside from Indonesia, including Peru, Brazil, Romania, Bulgaria, Croatia and Argentina, while Thailand has submitted its statement of intent in February.

At another OECD session, the South Korean official called for the organization's constructive role in minimizing dangers from artificial intelligence(AI), while maximizing its benefits, before referring to Seoul's hosting of the Second AI Safety Summit later this month.
