Photo : YONHAP News

High passenger traffic is expected from the nation's major airports and highways with a three-day weekend extending through Monday thanks to Children's Day.Over 180-thousand passengers had traveled to and from Incheon International Airport on Friday, with a daily average of 190-thousand expected over the weekend.Authorities have urged travelers planning to depart from Incheon Airport to arrive earlier than usual amid expected congestion due to the ongoing Golden Week in Japan and the Labor Day holiday in China.The Korea Expressway Corporation forecast over five-point-91 million vehicles to travel on highways nationwide, around 600-thousand more than an average Saturday.The KEC has called on passengers to exercise extra caution on the roads and to wear seatbelts amid an increased risk for vehicular accidents.