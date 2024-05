Photo : YONHAP News

Palestinian militant group Hamas will return to negotiation after Israel put forth a new proposal for a ceasefire.In a statement on Friday, Hamas said it plans to send a delegation to Cairo, Egypt on Saturday for negotiations on a ceasefire deal for the war in the Gaza Strip, which Israel had delivered last Thursday.Hamas said its delegates were traveling to Cairo in a "positive spirit" after studying the proposal for a truce agreement, and that they will seek a deal that realizes its people's demands and ends the aggression.U.S. Central Intelligence Agency(CIA) Director William Burns has also reportedly arrived in Cairo, with speculation rising over a possible breakthrough.Citing a U.S. official, Reuters said Washington believed there had been some progress in talks over a ceasefire and release of hostages, but that it was still waiting to hear more.