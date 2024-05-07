Menu Content

Trainee Doctors File Complaint against Top Health, Education Officials

Written: 2024-05-07 16:01:28Updated: 2024-05-07 18:40:24

Photo : YONHAP News

Trainee doctors filed a complaint against top health and education officials over their alleged failure to write the minutes of a critical meeting in which they decided to increase the medical school admissions quota by two-thousand.

Jung Geun-young, former representative of trainee doctors at CHA University Bundang Medical Center and attorney Lee Byung-chul on Tuesday filed a complaint against five officials with the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials(CIO) for dereliction of duty.

The five officials include Health Minister Cho Kyoo-hong, Second Vice Health Minister Park Min-soo, Education Minister Lee Ju-ho, and Vice Education Minister Oh Seok-hwan.

The complaint accuses the officials of dereliction of duty as well as hiding and destroying public records over their failure to write the minutes of the important meeting in February.

The health and medical policy deliberation committee under the health and welfare ministry held the meeting on February 6 and decided on the quota increase of two-thousand places for the 2025 academic year.
