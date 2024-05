Photo : YONHAP News

Professors from around 20 major medical schools nationwide will take a weekly day off starting Friday, suspending surgeries and treatment for outpatients at affiliated hospitals.The emergency response committee of professors at some 20 medical schools said on Friday that the professors will take a day off to help them to recover from their heavy workload under the emergency system caused by the government’s medical policy.The committee said that unlike the government’s claims, professors have hit their limit both mentally and physically, adding they will focus on the treatment of critically ill patients and cap their working hours at 60 hours per week.The committee said that the professors will continue to take a weekly break.About 50 hospitals affiliated with the medical schools are expected to participate in Friday's weekly break.