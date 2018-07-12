My Father is Strange (6) 무슨 일이세요?

Expression of the Week

Oh Bok-nyeo： 여보세요.

Hello?

네, 제가 건물주 맞는데, 무슨 일이세요?

Yes, I am the owner of the building. May I help you?





Hair salon employee: 여기 1층 미용실인데요.

We’re the hairdresser’s on the 1st floor.

여자 화장실 변기가 고장 나서

The toilet in the women’s bathroom is broken

교체를 해야 할 것 같은데요.

and I think we need to replace it.

지난달부터 계속 물이 새거든요?

It’s been leaking since last month.





Oh Bok-nyeo: 아니, 그걸 왜 나한테...

Why are you talking to me about that…









무슨 일이세요? (May I help you?)





무슨 – What; An expression used to ask about a business, subject or object that one is not sure of or does not exactly know.





일 – business; engagement; A problem or thing that one should resolve or deal with.





Casual – 무슨 일이야?

Semi-polite – 무슨 일이세요?

Polite – 무슨 일입니까? (무엇을 도와드릴까요?)





>>”무슨 일이세요?” is used as a greeting and literally means “What business is it?”





>>The expression is used to ask someone, usually a stranger, why they are here or what kind of business brings them here. An example would be what a police officer would say to a person who has visited the local police station.

e.g.) Police officer: 무슨 일이세요? = What brings you here? (May I help you?)

Visitor: 무얼 신고하러 왔는데요. = I’m here to report something (a crime).





>>”어쩐 일이세요?” is an expression that is used in the same way as “무슨 일이세요?” which means, “How can I help you?” or “What brings you here?”



