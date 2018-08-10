Red Velvet tops local music charts

ⓒ YONHAP News

Red Velvet’s new summer song is taking the local music charts by storm.





On Tuesday, less than one day after its release, the song “Power Up” has topped the single charts of several major online music stores.





The main track of Red Velvet’s new album “Summer Magic,” is based on an addictive eight-beat rhythm that is often used in video game background music. The album itself is also topping daily sales charts at key online bookstores.





“Power Up” topped iTunes music charts in 28 foreign countries and also topped several domestic music charts in China upon its release.