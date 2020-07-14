Jasmine Lee (Justice Party) and Law Prof. Lee Sang-hyun on Anti-Discrimination Law
Also known as: SVT
Members: S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, Dino
Genres: K-pop
Labels: Pledis Entertainment
Associated Acts: Bumzu, BooSeokSoon
Active from: 2015
Seventeen or SVT is a South Korean boy group which debuted under Pledis Entertainment in 2015. The group has 13 members and they are divided into three sub-units specializing in hip hop, vocals and performance. The group’s members are known for the composition skills and choreography which has earned them the nickname, “self-producing” idol group. In June 2020, the group released their 7th EP, “Heng:garae” which became their best selling album to date, having sold over one million copies a week into its release.
Full length albums
An Ode (studio, 2019)
Special Album - Director’s Cut (studio, 2018)
Teen, Age (studio, 2017)
Love&Letter - Repackage (studio, 2016)
Love&Letter (studio, 2016)
EPs, Singles & Remakes
Heng:garae (EP, 2020)
HIT (single, 2019)
Happy Ending (single, 2019)
You Made My Dawn - 6th mini (EP, 2019)
You Make My Day - 5th mini (EP, 2018)
AI1 - 4th mini (EP, 2017)
Going Seventeen - 3rd mini (EP, 2016)
Q&A (single, 2015)
Boys Be - 2nd mini (EP, 2015)
17 Carat - 1st mini (EP, 2015)
