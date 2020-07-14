



Also known as: SVT

Members: S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, Dino

Genres: K-pop

Labels: Pledis Entertainment

Associated Acts: Bumzu, BooSeokSoon

Active from: 2015





Seventeen or SVT is a South Korean boy group which debuted under Pledis Entertainment in 2015. The group has 13 members and they are divided into three sub-units specializing in hip hop, vocals and performance. The group’s members are known for the composition skills and choreography which has earned them the nickname, “self-producing” idol group. In June 2020, the group released their 7th EP, “Heng:garae” which became their best selling album to date, having sold over one million copies a week into its release.





Full length albums

An Ode (studio, 2019)

Special Album - Director’s Cut (studio, 2018)

Teen, Age (studio, 2017)

Love&Letter - Repackage (studio, 2016)

Love&Letter (studio, 2016)

EPs, Singles & Remakes

Heng:garae (EP, 2020)

HIT (single, 2019)

Happy Ending (single, 2019)

You Made My Dawn - 6th mini (EP, 2019)

You Make My Day - 5th mini (EP, 2018)

AI1 - 4th mini (EP, 2017)

Going Seventeen - 3rd mini (EP, 2016)

Q&A (single, 2015)

Boys Be - 2nd mini (EP, 2015)

17 Carat - 1st mini (EP, 2015)