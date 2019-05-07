On the way to music bank 190510

♬ It's blah blah time ♬





Found it! OH MY GIRL!

The group is releasing their first full-length album

with the concept of girl's romance!





You know. You know it's love when you see one.

I've never felt this way before. Your smile makes my heart skip a beat.

Hyo Jung - Mimi - YooA - Seung Hee - Ji Ho - Binnie - Arin - MIRACLE!





He's pure, lovable, kind, sweet and outgoing!

Eric Nam is too perfect for words.

You are all I've wanted.

Urgent Action Needed: One Eric Nam for Every Household.

All we need is Eric Nam!