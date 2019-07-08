Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Forestella Nationwide Tour "Mystique” in Seoul

2019-07-08

K-POP Connection


Date: July 21 

Venue: Olympic Park Olympic Hall 

 

The crossover quartet “Forestella” will be holding a nationwide tour celebrating the release of their 2nd album. The Seoul performance will take place at Olympic Park Olympic Hall on July 21. The concert will feature songs from the group’s 2nd album “Mystique” which was released earlier this year. Forestella gets their name from “a star(stella) that shines above a forest” and comprises of musical actor Bae Doo-hoon, tenor Jo Min-kyu, bass Go Woo-rim and ordinary salaryman Kang Kyung-ho. The four were the top finalists for the audition show “Phantom Singer 2” and went on to form the crossover quartet. 

List

Editor's Pick