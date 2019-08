ⓒ YONHAP News

The Israeli comedy drama “On the Spectrum has won top honors at this year’s Seoul International Drama Awards.

The 12th Seoul International Drama Awards was held on August 28 at the Peace Hall of Kyunghee University. The 10-episode drama series on three roommates in their 20s with autism took the grand prize.

The Korean hit TV series “The Fiery Priest” also captured two prizes.