Lee Jin-hyuk, the lead rapper of UP10TION, has released his first solo album

The album is titled "S.O.L" and the lead track, "I Like That," is a rap and hip-hop number is accompanied by a powerful stage performance with perfectly in-sync choreography.

Lee Jin-hyuk also participating in writing the song and lyrics, which give the message that we should soar together into the future that is to come.





